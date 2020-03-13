Six Flags temporarily shuts down amusement parks
Six Flags on Friday announced that Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas would temporarily suspend operations.
In a statement, Six Flags said the amusement parks would suspend operations until the end of March.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority," according to the statement. "We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."
