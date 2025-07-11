Six people arrested following police chase in Mission

Six people were arrested following a vehicle pursuit with Hidalgo County Constables Office Precinct 3 on Thursday.

The case is being investigated as possibly human smuggling, according to a U.S. Border Patrol spokesperson.

The spokesperson said authorities attempted a vehicle stop near Anzalduas Park when the chase began. The suspect vehicle headed northbound towards Mission.

The chase ended near 11th Street and Rosa Avenue, and all occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot, according to the spokesperson.

Border Patrol arrived on scene to provide assistance and six people were taken into custody, according to the spokesperson.