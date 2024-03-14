Smart Living: Closing the tech industry's minority gap

New research shows minorities make up just 17 percent of the tech industry.

So many students dream of joining the video game industry, but it can be tough for those from underserved communities to find opportunities.

High school senior, Ace Roman, is preparing to take her turn on gaming's center stage, thanks to the Oakland-based non-profit, Gameheads. She and 282 other students are helping to re-shape what the video game industry looks like.

"I would for sure call it a game changer. It just took my skills to a whole new level," Roman said.

"Gameheads is a technical non-profit that specializes and focuses on the black, brown, and low-income youth. We call it a reverse gentrification," Gameheads Program Manager Randi Dean said.

Students 15 to 25 years old begin by learning everything from sound design to animation and VR by experts in the industry.

During that time, students create their own video games reflecting their interests.

"Not only are they teaching us, but they're also putting us in the spaces where you can get into the industry. I've recently visited Sony, met with a lot of the people in the sound design department," student Chiedozie Ibe said.

X-Box recently announced it has partnered with Gameheads to showcase their Black students' video games. In addition, Gameheads will be expanding its locations to include both Hawaii and Atlanta.