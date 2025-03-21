Snack bar ofrece servicios de catering para eventos
Christopher Drewry y Penny Drewry, propietarios de Sweet Delights, un snack bar con servicios de catering para eventos, visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su negocio y a qué se dedican.
Sweet Delights RGV ofrece varios servicios de barra para eventos como elote en vaso, mixed snacks (papitas/gomitas/frutas), waffle sticks, cafe, maruchan y pop ice, todo con tu elección preferida de su variedad de toppings, complementos, jarabes, salsas, etc.
Número de contacto: (956) 638-3483.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
