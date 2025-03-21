x

Snack bar ofrece servicios de catering para eventos

4 hours 35 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 11:09 AM March 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Christopher Drewry y Penny Drewry, propietarios de Sweet Delights, un snack bar con servicios de catering para eventos, visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su negocio y a qué se dedican. 

Sweet Delights RGV ofrece varios servicios de barra para eventos como elote en vaso, mixed snacks (papitas/gomitas/frutas), waffle sticks, cafe, maruchan y pop ice, todo con tu elección preferida de su variedad de toppings, complementos, jarabes, salsas, etc. 

Número de contacto: (956) 638-3483.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

