Social-emotional learning required in all schools

There’s a new assignment for students returning to the classroom in the middle of a pandemic.

Dr. Edith Trevino travels to school districts across Texas and in the Valley, helping to enforce what’s called social-emotional learning, a subject that is now required for all schools by the state board of education.

“They have to be implemented from elementary, middle school, and high school, in every subject," said Trevino.

Dr. Trevino says she is noticing more students are fearful about catching the virus, as well as feeling overwhelmed with being back in a school setting.

Even though school is just starting, she believes some students are already in what she calls "crisis mode." Trevino says teachers are on the front lines of the emotional battle, often times being the first ones to point out when something is wrong. And although this may save a child’s life, it can also be stressful on the teacher.

"We first need to take care of ourselves and then be at that moment where we can support all of our students," Dr. Trevino said.

For those battling the trauma of going to school in a pandemic, Dr. Trevino encourages parents and staff at schools to speak to kids about how and when they should speak up as well as keeping in mind that it's ok to ask for help.