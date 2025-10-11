Social worker offers tips for caring for a loved one with dementia

On Friday, two people with dementia were found after they had been reported missing in Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

Experts at South Texas Health System said it's common for people who have the disease to walk away from their home because everything can become unfamiliar to them.

Health experts said that's because they try to follow a routine they remember that takes them from home. They said exercise can help.

“The exercise will help them soothe themselves and fatigue them a little bit,” Bob Cooper, a licensed clinical social worker at STHS said. “Wandering starts when someone gets restless… and they feel like they want their old life back."

Cooper recommends families with loved ones who have dementia should:

- Let their neighbors know about the situation

- Have loved ones wear bright clothing in case they wander off

- Post “do not exit” signs at the front door

- Have them wear medical bracelets with personal information or GPS tracker

- Get a doorbell camera