UPDATE: Missing Hidalgo County man found
UPDATE: On Friday, Oct. 10 at around 12:10 p.m., the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office announced that 85-year-old Ramon Peña has been safely located.
Earlier story below:
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who has the early stages of dementia, according to a news release.
Ramon Peña suffers from several other health conditions, and there is growing concern for his well-being, the release stated.
Peña is described as being 5’8”, weighing around 160 pounds, and walks with a limp and typically uses a cane. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and possibly black sandals.
Those with information regarding Ramon Peña’s location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
