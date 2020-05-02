Solar, wind energy struggle as coronavirus takes toll

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, JOHN FLESHER and PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - From New York to California, the U.S renewable energy industry is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed construction and sowed doubts about major projects on the drawing board. Up to 120,000 U.S. jobs in solar and 35,000 in wind could be lost, trade groups say. Leaders say they’re confident the future is bright. But the worldwide slowdown is delaying a transition to cleaner energy that scientists say is not happening quickly enough to curtail climate change.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.