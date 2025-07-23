South Padre Island mourning loss of former city council member Paul Munarriz

Paul Munarriz. Photo credit: City of South Padre Island

Former South Padre Island City Council Member Paul Munarriz passed away, the city announced on Tuesday.

Paul served on the city council from 2015 to 2018 and was described in a news release as “a dedicated public servant and a cherished member of the South Padre Island community.”

Paul also served as mayor pro-tem, the news release added.

Beyond his official duties, Paul was well-known as an avid fisherman who will be remembered for his dedication to public service and his love for the outdoors, the release stated

"Paul Munarriz was a passionate advocate for South Padre Island, and his contributions to our community were invaluable," SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."