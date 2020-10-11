South Padre Island recovering from high tides and storm surge due to Hurricane Delta

Recent storms passing through the Gulf Coast have affected South Padre Island.

Over the weekend, the remnants of a surge and hide tides were felt along the coast. Unusually high waters were still around the bays and along Highway 48, but luckily there was no damage.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe Vega said they had some surge and erosion from Isla Blanca Park all the way to the north end of the County.

After Hurricane Hanna and Laura, a new channel near South Padre Island's East Cut was created and at times blocked off drivers. However, when Hurricane Delta passed through four people became stranded at the East Cut.

U.S. Coast Guard Ryan Dickinson said the vehicle was near the dunes and water was rising due to the surge.

"They were kind of trapped and they passed that to Air Station Corpus Christi," Dickinson said. "They went ahead and launched a dolphin helicopter crew."

No injuries were reported after that rescue.

Things are calm now, but the changing tide has now made it very choppy at the jetties.

