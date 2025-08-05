South Padre island reports increase in hotel occupancy tax revenue

Before kids head back to school, families are taking advantage of what South Padre Island has to offer by soaking up the sun and cooling off in the water

Holiday Inn Express General Manager Billy Schrunk said bookings rose by 20% in July compared to July 2024.

"This year, we've seen people come back and we've done really well,” Schrunk said.

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau said they’ve also noticed the uptick.

In June 2025, the hotel occupancy tax on the island jumped by over 10% compared to June 2024, $1.93 million compared to $1.75 million, according to figures provided by the bureau.

Mixed drinks also rose by nearly 8% in May 2025 — or $61,279.14 — compared to the $56,779.20 made in May 2024.

Sales tax figures also increased from $510,571.27 in May 2025 compared to the $485,772.41 made in May 2024.

Schrunk credits the boost to good weather.

“The weather has been absolutely perfect this year,” Schrunk said. “Last year… t we didn't have a lot of good weather last year and this year the water has been nice, the fishing has been awesome."

The bureau said sales and alcohol tax numbers for June and July 2025 weren’t available as of Monday, but they expect to see a similar increase.

