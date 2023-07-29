x

South Texas College employees receive pay raise

The South Texas College Board of Trustees approved a pay raise for all 2,000 of its employees.

Some employees can expect an additional $500 a month, while others will see a different amount. 

STC said they had to raise the minimum wage to stay competitive, and that the raise will also apply to student employees.

STC said money for the raise is coming from funding collected over the last 30 years.

