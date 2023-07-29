South Texas College employees receive pay raise
The South Texas College Board of Trustees approved a pay raise for all 2,000 of its employees.
Some employees can expect an additional $500 a month, while others will see a different amount.
STC said they had to raise the minimum wage to stay competitive, and that the raise will also apply to student employees.
STC said money for the raise is coming from funding collected over the last 30 years.
More News
News Video
-
SpaceX tests new launch safety system
-
DPS using speakers to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande
-
Bill to expand Starr-Camargo Bridge heads to U.S. House of Representatives
-
TxDOT opens portion of U.S. 83 Relief Route in western Hidalgo County
-
Federal biologists working to find habitat for threatened owl species
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland