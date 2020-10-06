South Texas College seeing an increase of first responders expanding their education

An interest in law enforcement studies at South Texas College has emerged during the pandemic.

Maricruz Hinojosa, a coordinator for college connections at South Texas College said she helps recruit students, especially those looking to get into public safety.

"It benefits them personally and professionally, as peace officers they could for from basic peace officer to intermediate to advance, master level peace officer," Hinojosa said. "Also allowing them to come to school, get a college credential as well really benefits them in the long run."

