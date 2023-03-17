Southeast Texas police fatally shoot a burglary suspect
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in Southeast Texas fatally shot a burglary suspect who tried to attack the officer with a screwdriver.
Beaumont police say the incident happened at a restaurant on Interstate 10 shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. A police statement says arriving officers found a forced entry into the building. They found the suspect and during the confrontation an officer fatally shot the suspect.
Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham says the man wielded a screwdriver and tried to attack the officer with it.
The restaurant adjoins a motel where a police officer shot and killed a Louisiana man on Oct. 8 after the man grabbed the officer’s baton and beat him with it.
