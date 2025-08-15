SpaceX announces 10th Starship launch at Boca Chica

SpaceX has announced its next test flight for the Starship rocket.

The tenth flight test of Starship is preparing to launch as soon as Sunday, August 24 → https://t.co/UIwbeGoo2B pic.twitter.com/j0YKKgAxAV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 15, 2025

According to a post on X, the 10th flight test is preparing to launch as soon as August 24 with the launch window opening at 6:30 p.m.

As previously reported, the last flight test happened back in May and ended with the rocket tumbling out of control due to fuel leaks and falling apart.