SpaceX announces 10th Starship launch at Boca Chica

6 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 11:27 AM August 15, 2025 in News - Local

SpaceX has announced its next test flight for the Starship rocket.

According to a post on X, the 10th flight test is preparing to launch as soon as August 24 with the launch window opening at 6:30 p.m.

As previously reported, the last flight test happened back in May and ended with the rocket tumbling out of control due to fuel leaks and falling apart.

