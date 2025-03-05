x

SpaceX changes date of Starship launch at Boca Chica

5 hours 51 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 05 2025 Mar 5, 2025 March 05, 2025 7:31 AM March 05, 2025 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX posted on X a new launch date for the Starship rocket.

The company said the launch will take place on Thursday at their Boca Chica location. The rocket was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, which was the new launch date after the failed attempt on Monday.

The launch window on Thursday is set to open at 5:30 p.m.

