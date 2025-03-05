SpaceX changes date of Starship launch at Boca Chica
SpaceX posted on X a new launch date for the Starship rocket.
Starship's eighth flight test now targeting to launch as soon as Thursday, March 6 → https://t.co/alyJTRtOIP pic.twitter.com/3OORFZbSPT— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 5, 2025
The company said the launch will take place on Thursday at their Boca Chica location. The rocket was scheduled to launch on Wednesday, which was the new launch date after the failed attempt on Monday.
The launch window on Thursday is set to open at 5:30 p.m.
