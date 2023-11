SpaceX prepares for second rocket launch attempt

SpaceX has announced on their social media that a second test flight for the super heavy rocket and booster could come as early as mid-November at the Boca Chica launch site.

They are still waiting for approval from the FAA.

Their last test flight ended in an explosion back in April. The Feds are still investigating that launch to check for public safety and environmental concerns.

No official word yet on the date for the second launch.