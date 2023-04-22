SpaceX reports damage to Boca Chica launch site

Elon Musk acknowledged for the first time damage at the Boca Chica launch site.

"Three months ago, we started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount. [It] wasn't ready in time, and we wrongly thought, based on static fire data, that Fondag would make it through one launch," Musk said in a tweet on Twitter.

But he says he thinks SpaceX can be ready to launch again within a month or two.

In a separate tweet, Musk said, "all that's left of the concrete lateral support beam is the rebar!"

