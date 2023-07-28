Sports medicine seminar at DHR Health offers ways to protect student athletes playing in the heat

As the athletic trainer at Sharyland Pioneer High School, Aaron Moss said taking care of athletes is personal.

“You want to take care of that athlete the way you would your own child,” Moss said, adding he’s being extra careful with this year's extreme temperatures.

“It seems like it's been hotter this summer, just another thing to worry about,” Moss said.

The heat is why sports medicine expert Michael Szymanski says it's important to ease the athletes into the season.

Szymanski, director of education at the Corey Stringer Institute, spoke at a Friday sports medicine seminar hosted by DHR Health.

“Start off light for the first few days of the heat exposure, and then you can gradually increase the amount of activity and the intensity of the activity,” Szymanski advised, adding that a slow increase will also help the students play better.

“You perform better in the heat following the heat acclimatization protocol.” Szymanski said.

When it comes to treating heat related illnesses, speed is key, according to Szymanski.

“With heatstroke, it's not necessarily how hot you get, it's how long you're hot, Szymanski said.

If someone is suffering from heatstroke, an ice bath is the quickest way to get their body temperature back to normal, experts advised.

Sports trainers also learned about dealing with head injuries, diabetes in athletes, mental health and trauma to help keep kids safe this school year.

Watch the video above for the full story.