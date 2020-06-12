Sports Minute: 6 Houston athletes test positive for COVID-19 with symptoms
HOUSTON (AP) - The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts for its athletes after six tested positive for COVID-19 with symptoms. Houston announced it was shutting down workouts due to “an abundance of caution” and an increase of positive tests in the greater Houston area over the last week. The school said the athletes, who were not identified, have been placed in isolation and medical staff is conducting contact-tracing procedure.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
