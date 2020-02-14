Sports Minute: AP Source: Warriors close to trading Cauley-Stein to Dallas

By SCHUYLER DIXON and JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writers

DALLAS (AP) - The Golden State Warriors were working to finalize a trade that sends center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer. A person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions confirmed the swap of Cauley-Stein was in the works and anticipated to be complete soon, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. The 7-foot Cauley-Stein, who missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury, is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.