Sports Minute: Atwood, Sullivan combine to lead Lamar past Sam Houston St.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - T.J. Atwood scored 20 points and Avery Sullivan scored 18 and Lamar beat Sam Houston State 77-65. Atwood and Sullivan both finished 8-of-11 shooting, Davion Buster scored 14 points and Anderson Kopp scored 12 for the Cardinals. Lamar has won back-to-back contests and four of its last six. The Cardinals led 36-35 at halftime and started the second half with a 14-5 run and led by 10. Sam Houston State never got within six points the rest of the way. Kai Mitchell scored 17 points for Sam Houston State.

