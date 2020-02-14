Sports Minute: Bain lifts Stephen F. Austin over Nicholls St. 70-64

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Nathan Bain registered 17 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Nicholls State 70-64. Andre Jones led the Colonels with 13 points.

