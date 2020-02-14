x

Sports Minute: Bain lifts Stephen F. Austin over Nicholls St. 70-64

1 week 1 day 5 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 February 05, 2020 8:32 PM February 05, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Nathan Bain registered 17 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Nicholls State 70-64. Andre Jones led the Colonels with 13 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days