Sports Minute: Baylor's Matt Rhule agrees to become Panthers next coach

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have announced that Baylor's Matt Rhule has agreed to become their next head coach. Panthers owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted him to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. The 44-year-old Rhule will inherit a Panthers team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2015. Rhule helped turn around programs at Temple and Baylor, leading the Bears to an 11-1 regular season record this past season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

