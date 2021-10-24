Sports Minute: Big 12 champion Oklahoma adds pair of 4-star defenders

By STEPHEN HAWKINS



AP Sports Writer (AP) - Big 12 champion Oklahoma added a pair of four-star defenders and Baylor signed a two-sport player. Big 12 teams were like most Power Five schools in filling most of their classes during the early signing period about seven weeks ago. But there were still a few spots to fill Wednesday on what used to be the football's biggest recruiting day. The Sooners added the standout prep defenders to 21 players signed in December after their fifth Big 12 title in a row. New Baylor coach Dave Aranda added five signees, including quarterback and top shortstop prospect Blake Shapen.

