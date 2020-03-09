Sports Minute: Big 12 coaches: Azubuike is player of year, Drew top coach

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has been selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league's coaches. Baylor's Scott Drew was named coach of the year in the voting by his conference peers. The Big 12 awards were announced Sunday, the day after the end of the regular season. Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game. The 7-footer is also shooting an NCAA-best 74.8% from the field for the regular-season champion Jayhawks. Big 12 runner-up Baylor is 26-4 and spent five weeks as the nation's No. 1 team. The Bears also set a Big 12 record with 23 wins in a row.

