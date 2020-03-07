Sports Minute: Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72

HOUSTON (AP) - Souley Boum scored 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice 77-72. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners. Trey Murphy III led the Owls on Saturday with 16 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.