Sports Minute: Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72

3 hours 55 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 2:53 PM March 07, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - Souley Boum scored 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice 77-72. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners. Trey Murphy III led the Owls on Saturday with 16 points.

