Sports Minute: Bryson DeChambeau now 2 shirt sizes and 40 pounds bigger
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The incredible hulk? No, that's just Bryson DeChambeau. Golf's mad scientist decided to get bigger and stronger, and he's delivered on his promise. He says he now weighs about 235 pounds, some 40 pounds more than when he first came out on tour. DeChambeau wore a medium shirt at the end of last year. Now he's in an extra large. His objective is to get as strong as he can. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is headed home after missing the cut. So is Phil Mickelson, who now has missed the cut for the sixth time this season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial
-
County judges struggle to encourage Valley residents to practice safety guidelines with...
-
Hidalgo County recognizes its female veteran employees' impact on Women's Veterans Day