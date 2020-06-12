Sports Minute: Bryson DeChambeau now 2 shirt sizes and 40 pounds bigger

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The incredible hulk? No, that's just Bryson DeChambeau. Golf's mad scientist decided to get bigger and stronger, and he's delivered on his promise. He says he now weighs about 235 pounds, some 40 pounds more than when he first came out on tour. DeChambeau wore a medium shirt at the end of last year. Now he's in an extra large. His objective is to get as strong as he can. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is headed home after missing the cut. So is Phil Mickelson, who now has missed the cut for the sixth time this season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.