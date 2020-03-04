Sports Minute: Coleman's 3 with 0.4 seconds left lifts Texas over Oklahoma

By RYAN ABER

Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Matt Coleman III banked in a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift Texas to a 52-51 win over Oklahoma. The Longhorns won their fifth consecutive game and kept alive their NCAA Tournament hopes that seemed all but vanished in mid-February. Texas took advantage of three missed free throws by Oklahoma in the final 19 seconds, including two by Kristian Doolittle with six seconds left. Brock Cunningham grabbed the rebound and handed it to Coleman, who dribbled up court, slipped around a screen by Royce Hamm Jr., and pulled up for the winner. Doolittle led the Sooners with 20 points.

