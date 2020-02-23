Sports Minute: Collins, Hawks get hot late, rally past Mavericks 111-107

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - John Collins finished with 35 points and 17 rebounds and Trae Young chipped in 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Atlanta Hawks rallied late to beat thet depleted Dallas Mavericks 111-107. The showdown between Luka Doncic and Young didn't materialize with Doncic being held out to rest his right ankle. Young got off to a sluggish start two nights after scoring a career-high 50 but he found his rhythm in the final period to keep Dallas from moving 13 games over .500 for the first time since February 2015.

