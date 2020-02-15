Sports Minute: Cooper helps lead No. 2 Baylor to huge win over Okla. St.

By JOHN TRANCHINA

Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Te’a Cooper scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominating 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12). Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8. Natasha Mack scored seven points, all in the second half, and had 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.