Sports Minute: Cowboys address need in 2nd round, take Tide CB Trevon Diggs
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
The Dallas Cowboys have addressed one of their biggest needs in the second round of the NFL draft by taking Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. He had three interceptions last season and tied for the Alabama lead with eight pass breakups. Dallas tied for last in the NFL in the interceptions last season and lost its best cornerback, Byron Jones, to Miami in free agency.
