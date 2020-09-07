Sports Minute: Cox back for No. 6 Baylor women in 94-47 win over Morehead

WACO, Texas (AP) - Preseason AP All-America post player Lauren Cox had a successful return for the No. 6 Baylor Lady Bears. Cox had 10 points and six rebounds in her first game in more than seven weeks in a 94-47 win over Morehead State on Monday night. Cox had missed eight games because of a right foot injury. Cox also had five assists and four blocked shots in her 22 minutes. Five players scored in double figures for the 10-1 Lady Bears. NaLyssa Smith had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Queen Egbo had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

