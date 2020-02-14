Sports Minute: Ex-Houston QB D'Eriq King announces he's committed to Miami

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King says he has committed to Miami. He'll be eligible right away and is a significant get for the Hurricanes as they try to bounce back from a 6-7 season. King played in four games for Houston this past season before announcing in late September that he would take the rest of 2019 off and redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020. King had at least one rushing touchdown and at least one passing touchdown in each of his last 15 games with Houston.

