Sports Minute: Fans heckling Astros spring opener get signs stolen

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener were met with quite the coincidence: They got their signs stolen. In the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, some fans brought signs jeering Houston, and ballpark personnel confiscated them before the exhibition opener against the World Series champion Washington Nationals. In a Series rematch, the Nats got hearty cheers, while everyone in an Astros jersey - including the mascot, Orbit - was booed. Houston did not use any players implicated in MLB's probe.

