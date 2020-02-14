Sports Minute: Forbes: Knicks, at $4.6 billion, NBA's highest valued team

NEW YORK (AP) - Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade. The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks - worth $4.6 billion by the magazine's calculations - ranking atop the league list. The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

