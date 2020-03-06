Sports Minute: Forsberg, Duchene score PP goals as Preds shut out Stars 2-0

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each scored power-play goals and the Nashville Predators shut out the Dallas Stars 2-0 to snap a three-game skid. Forsberg snapped a 16-game skid with his first goal since Jan. 30, while Duchene scored his first since Feb. 15 to move the Predators back to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot at least for a bit. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for his third shutout this season. The Predators opened with a moment of silence before the national anthem for the 24 victims of tornadoes that swept through Tennessee early Tuesday morning. The Stars have lost four straight.

