Sports Minute: Gordon gets 50, Rockets top Jazz 126-117 minus Harden, Russ

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points to lead the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 126-117 victory over the Utah Jazz despite playing without James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Danuel House Jr. added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Rivers also had 21 points as Houston handed the Jazz their first home loss since Dec. 9. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 30, but Utah lost for just the third time in 22 games.

