Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marlon Mack rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two scores and the Indianapolis Colts defense shut out one of the league's hottest offenses, rolling to a 23-0 victory. The Colts stayed in the AFC playoff hunt with their seventh win in eight games and their first shutout since a 27-0 victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 19, 2014. Dallas failed to clinch the NFC East as its five-game winning streak ended.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys' new triplets looked untouchable for five weeks. Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper worked in perfect unison through the air and Ezekiel Elliott decimated defenses on the ground. At Indy, the Cowboys got a humbling reminder of how fleeting success can be in the NFL. Cooper was a nonfactor. The Cowboys were forced to abandon the ground game in the second half. Their five-game winning streak and chance to clinch the NFC East came crashing down in a 23-0 loss at Indianapolis.

DALLAS (AP) - Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox each scored 28 points and the Sacramento Kings ended the Dallas Mavericks' 11-game home winning streak with a 120-113 victory. The Kings also spoiled the return of Dirk Nowitzki to the American Airlines Center.

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Texans moved closer to clinching the AFC South by bouncing back from last week's loss with a win over the Jets. Now they'll try to get banged-up players DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller healthy before visiting the Super Bowl champion Eagles next week. A win will leave open the possibility of getting a first-round playoff bye.

HOUSTON (AP) - Corey Davis Jr. hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and had 17 points in No. 24 Houston's 68-64 comeback victory over Saint Louis. Davis was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and hit all six of his free throws.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Jaylen Fisher scored 14 points and helped TCU outshoot the nation's most accurate 3-point shooting team in a 90-70 win over Indiana State. Indiana State entered the game tops in the nation in 3-point percentage, at 48.2 percent. But the Sycamores missed nine of their first 11 from 3-point range.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Danni Williams scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas overcame miserable long-range shooting to defeat Stetson 65-46. Williams took the first two 3-pointers, hitting the second early in the game, but then the Longhorns (8-2) proceeded to miss their next 16 attempts behind the arc before Williams connected again in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Jordan Lathon converted a go-ahead 3-point play, Efe Odigie scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and UTEP used a late surge to hold off UC Riverside 71-56. UTEP had fallen behind 48-43 on a Jordan Gillam 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining. Paul Thomas buried an answering 3, Lathon grabbed the rebound of a Riverside miss, scored on the fast break and was fouled, the 3-point play boosting the Miners ahead 49-48. UTEP sprinted away on an 18-5 run over the next five minutes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.