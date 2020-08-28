Sports Minute: Indians trade two-time Cy Young winner Kluber to Rangers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians have traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase. The teams finalized the blockbuster deal Sunday. Kluber has been one of baseball's most dominant pitchers the past six seasons. But the Indians have other needs and financial concerns and decided the time was right to move the 33-year-old Kluber. The right-hander missed most of last season after being hit by a line drive and breaking his arm. Kluber went 98-58 in nine seasons with Cleveland.

