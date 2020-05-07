x

Sports Minute: IndyCar says it will open its delayed season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway

4 hours 5 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2020 May 7, 2020 May 07, 2020 12:06 PM May 07, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar says it will open its delayed season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

