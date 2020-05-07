Sports Minute: IndyCar says it will open its delayed season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar says it will open its delayed season June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Celebrating teachers amid pandemic
-
HOV: Alton church helping RGV Food Bank distribute food to families in...
-
Multi-agency initiative working to get rural areas in Texas access to coronavirus...
-
Mission task force to educate businesses on health, safety guidelines
-
HOV: Winter Texan volunteers at Food Bank RGV