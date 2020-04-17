Sports Minute: Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft Friday night, going to the New York Liberty. The Oregon Ducks star, who set the NCAA record for triple-doubles, was the first college player to have over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were from the same program.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Online petition calls for Edinburg CISD to pass all students amid pandemic
-
Valley congressman discusses plan to reopen U.S. economy
-
Cameron County judge announces task force to oversee reopening businesses
-
After details of Edinburg murder-suicide released, authorities remind victims of violence there's...
-
20-year-old charged with capital murder of Laredo family