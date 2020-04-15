Sports Minute: Ionescu, Sabally, Cox headline WNBA mock draft

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft over the course of the season This is the final installment with the draft on Friday. The coaches weren’t allowed to select players for their own team. Oregon players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally are expected to be taken with the top two picks, marking the third time that players from the same team will go 1 and 2 in the draft.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.