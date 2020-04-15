Sports Minute: Ionescu, Sabally, Cox headline WNBA mock draft
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft over the course of the season This is the final installment with the draft on Friday. The coaches weren’t allowed to select players for their own team. Oregon players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally are expected to be taken with the top two picks, marking the third time that players from the same team will go 1 and 2 in the draft.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen firefighters union asks for quarantine space separated from stations, their homes
-
Citizenship lawsuits continue to be filed during pandemic
-
Brownsville bike, coffee shop restructures supply chain to keep doors open
-
Valley farmers asking USDA for relief amid pandemic
-
Calls for information by families of Harlingen nursing home residents left unanswered