Sports Minute: Iowa St stuns No. 2 Baylor, ending Lady Bears Big 12 streak

By ROB GRAY

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 second left, to help Iowa State stunned No. 2 Baylor 57-56, ending the Lady Bears' 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak on Sunday. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big !2) last lost a conference regular season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. There only other loss this season came to South Carolina in November in a Thanksgiving tournament. Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens' layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.