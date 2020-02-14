Sports Minute: James Harden sits against Nuggets with bruised left thigh
DENVER (AP) - Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh. This marked the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29. The NBA scoring leader left the game in Minnesota on Friday during the third quarter after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. Although limping, he returned in the fourth. The NBA scoring leader is averaging 36.1 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood