Sports Minute: James Harden sits against Nuggets with bruised left thigh

DENVER (AP) - Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh. This marked the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29. The NBA scoring leader left the game in Minnesota on Friday during the third quarter after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. Although limping, he returned in the fourth. The NBA scoring leader is averaging 36.1 points.

