Sports Minute: Jones, Johnson lead No. 16 A&M women past Georgia 64-47

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - N'dea Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and combined with Ciera Johnson to dominate the second half as No. 16 Texas A&M pulled away from Georgia for a 64-47 win. Johnson had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and beginning in the middle of the third quarter - when the Aggies trailed 32-31 - combined with Jones to score 21 of 25 A&M points. Johnson's jumper put the Aggies on top 33-32 and started an 8-0 run. Jones made a layup midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 13-0 run and make the score 56-40. Jenna Staiti scored 15 point for Georgia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.