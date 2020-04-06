Sports Minute: Like old times: Houston Open moved to week before Masters

HOUSTON (AP) - For this most unusual year, the Houston Open gets its old spot back one week before the Masters. Augusta National picked Nov. 12-15 as the best date to move the Masters, postponed from this week because of the new coronavirus. That week on the schedule previously belonged to the Houston Open, which now is scheduled to go a week earlier on Nov. 2-8. The Houston Open took a risk in 2007 by moving a week before the Masters. The move paid off when Augusta National started inviting all PGA Tour winners again. That made Houston the last chance to get to Augusta.

