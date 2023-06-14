Sports Minute: McCarthy gets chance with another iconic franchise in Dallas

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Mike McCarthy is taking over another iconic franchise in Dallas after leading Green Bay to a Super Bowl title in his previous job. McCarthy was out of football last season after getting fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers. The 56-year-old McCarthy is taking over for Jason Garrett. The former Dallas coach led an underachieving 8-8 team in a make-or-break season in the final year of his contract. McCarthy made the playoffs nine times with the Packers. Green Bay won the title at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.