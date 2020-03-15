Sports Minute: MLB mulls live video limits, may rule on Red Sox next week

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Major League Baseball intends to impose new limits on what live video is available to teams. And Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking at baseball's owners meetings, also hopes to complete his investigation into alleged electronic sign stealing by the Boston Red Sox before spring training camps open next week. Manfred did not punish any Houston players and said no Red Sox players will be punished. But he left open the possibility of discipline for future violations. He was not disappointed by the failure of current Astros players to apologize.

