Sports Minute: Monahan says PGA Tour expects to be in Austin for Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Dell Match Play is two weeks away in Austin, Texas, and the PGA Tour expects to be there. The South by Southwest festival has been canceled because of concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak. And the city of Austin says all events with at least 2,500 people are prohibited unless organizers have a plan to curtail infectious diseases. The tour has submitted plans. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says he has every assurance the tournament will go on. The tour has gone from a task force to a larger business unit studying the implications of COVID-19.

